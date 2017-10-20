Edition:
United States

Suez SA (SEVI.PA)

SEVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.49
Open
€15.56
Day's High
€15.56
Day's Low
€15.41
Volume
1,991,426
Avg. Vol
1,251,474
52-wk High
€16.99
52-wk Low
€12.73

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerard Mestrallet

68 2008 Chairman of the Board

Jean-Louis Chaussade

65 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee, Director

Christophe Cros

57 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Finance, Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Finances and Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee

Marie-Ange Debon

52 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International activities, Member of the Management Committee

Jean-Yves Larrouturou

55 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Suez SA News

» More SEVI.PA News