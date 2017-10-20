Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)
SFQN.DE on Xetra
16.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
16.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.40%)
€0.06 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€16.25
€16.25
Open
€16.27
€16.27
Day's High
€16.50
€16.50
Day's Low
€16.18
€16.18
Volume
105,520
105,520
Avg. Vol
110,760
110,760
52-wk High
€17.63
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06
€11.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernhard Schneider
|69
|2009
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Detlef Borghardt
|50
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Director
|
Ulrich Sauer
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Matthias Heiden
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Martin Kleinschmitt
|52
|2016
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
- BRIEF-Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017
- BRIEF-SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros
- BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 net result up 1.8% to EUR 11.3 mln
- BRIEF-Saf Holland: adjustment of conversion price and ratio of convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020
- German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27