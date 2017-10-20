Edition:
United States

Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

SFQN.DE on Xetra

16.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€16.25
Open
€16.27
Day's High
€16.50
Day's Low
€16.18
Volume
105,520
Avg. Vol
110,760
52-wk High
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernhard Schneider

69 2009 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Detlef Borghardt

50 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Director

Ulrich Sauer

2007 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Matthias Heiden

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Martin Kleinschmitt

52 2016 Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
» More People

Saf Holland SA News

» More SFQN.DE News