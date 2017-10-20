Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)
SGE.L on London Stock Exchange
730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.21%)
1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
728.50
Open
732.00
732.00
Day's High
737.00
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99
594.99
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Brydon
|71
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Kelly
|55
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steve Hare
|56
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Blair Crump
|2016
|President - Sage
|
Jim Emerick
|Executive Vice President - Customer Services
- BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp
- BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business
- BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%
- BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation
- Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE