Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)
SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€80.90
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.36
Day's Low
€80.61
Volume
1,178,797
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xavier Huillard
|63
|2010
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Management and Coordination Committee
|
Yves-Thibault de Silguy
|69
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director
|
Christian Labeyrie
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick Lebrun
|Member of the Management and Coordination Committee, Executive Vice President of VINCI Energies, Company Secretary
|
Herve Adam
|2015
|Member of the Management and Coordination Committee, Executive Vice President of VINCI Energies, VINCI Energies France
