Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)

SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

863.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs18.75 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs844.25
Open
Rs858.00
Day's High
Rs866.10
Day's Low
Rs845.00
Volume
5,065
Avg. Vol
6,942
52-wk High
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

O. Swaminatha Reddy

70 1983 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

M. S. A. Narayana Rao

Group President

M. V. Subba Rao

Senior Vice President

R. Soundararajan

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

P. Prasad

2010 Vice President - Marketing
Sagar Cements Ltd News

