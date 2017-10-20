Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)
SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
11.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.51 (-4.33%)
€-0.51 (-4.33%)
Prev Close
€11.78
€11.78
Open
€11.78
€11.78
Day's High
€11.87
€11.87
Day's Low
€11.18
€11.18
Volume
5,167,089
5,167,089
Avg. Vol
2,873,141
2,873,141
52-wk High
€22.54
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65
€10.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rosa Maria Garcia Garcia
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Markus Tacke
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo
|74
|2010
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Hall
|2017
|Financial General Director
|
Mark Albenze
|2017
|General Director of Business Services
- Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
- EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
- Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount
- UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty
- European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close