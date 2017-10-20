Edition:
United States

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.51 (-4.33%)
Prev Close
€11.78
Open
€11.78
Day's High
€11.87
Day's Low
€11.18
Volume
5,167,089
Avg. Vol
2,873,141
52-wk High
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rosa Maria Garcia Garcia

2017 Chairman of the Board

Markus Tacke

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo

74 2010 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Andrew Hall

2017 Financial General Director

Mark Albenze

2017 General Director of Business Services
