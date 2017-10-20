Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)
SHA_p.DE on Xetra
13.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€13.45
Open
€13.51
Day's High
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.36
Volume
616,961
Avg. Vol
1,083,061
52-wk High
€16.60
52-wk Low
€11.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Klaus Rosenfeld
|51
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Georg Schaeffler
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Peter Gutzmer
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann
|2014
|Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Wechsler
|62
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative