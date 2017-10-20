Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
SHB.L on London Stock Exchange
994.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
994.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-14.00 (-1.39%)
-14.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
1,008.00
1,008.00
Open
1,012.00
1,012.00
Day's High
1,015.00
1,015.00
Day's Low
993.00
993.00
Volume
379,858
379,858
Avg. Vol
476,284
476,284
52-wk High
1,036.00
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00
861.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jonathan Nicholls
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Bickell
|2011
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Christopher Ward
|2012
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Simon Quayle
|1997
|Executive Director
|
Thomas James Chisnell Welton
|1997
|Executive Director