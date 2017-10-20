SIG PLC (SHI.L)
SHI.L on London Stock Exchange
175.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
175.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40 (-0.23%)
-0.40 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
175.50
175.50
Open
174.90
174.90
Day's High
176.00
176.00
Day's Low
174.50
174.50
Volume
1,423,711
1,423,711
Avg. Vol
2,805,456
2,805,456
52-wk High
184.90
184.90
52-wk Low
86.60
86.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Leslie Van de Walle
|61
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Norman Adsetts
|President
|
Meinie Oldersma
|56
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Nicholas Maddock
|46
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Richard Monro
|Company Secretary