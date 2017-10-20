Edition:
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

129.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$6.32 (+5.15%)
Prev Close
$122.71
Open
$124.70
Day's High
$129.31
Day's Low
$124.07
Volume
451,470
Avg. Vol
511,482
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tobias Lutke

35 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Russell Jones

56 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Harley Finkelstein

32 2016 Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Frasca

42 2016 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary

Brittany Forsyth

28 2016 Senior Vice President - Human Relations
Shopify Inc News

