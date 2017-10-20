Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)
SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-53.87 (-0.25%)
-53.87 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
21,424.00
21,424.00
Open
21,548.00
21,548.00
Day's High
21,548.00
21,548.00
Day's Low
21,150.00
21,150.00
Volume
888,185
888,185
Avg. Vol
1,549,487
1,549,487
52-wk High
22,600.00
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00
16,650.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pieter Engelbrecht
|47
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
J. Basson
|70
|2017
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman
|
Marius Bosman
|59
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
C. Goosen
|63
|2017
|Deputy Managing Director, Non-Executive Director
