Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)
SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
10.24SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$10.20
Open
$10.23
Day's High
$10.28
Day's Low
$10.19
Volume
945,700
Avg. Vol
1,094,845
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lim Huat Seah
|70
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Choon Phong Goh
|53
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Chin Hwee Ng
|56
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Operations
|
Swee Wah Mak
|52
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Commercial
|
Stephen Barnes
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Finance
