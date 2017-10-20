Edition:
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.24SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$10.20
Open
$10.23
Day's High
$10.28
Day's Low
$10.19
Volume
945,700
Avg. Vol
1,094,845
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lim Huat Seah

70 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Choon Phong Goh

53 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director

Chin Hwee Ng

56 2011 Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Operations

Swee Wah Mak

52 2011 Executive Vice President - Commercial

Stephen Barnes

2014 Senior Vice President - Finance
Singapore Airlines Ltd News

