South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Salim Gangadharan

63 2016 Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Board

V. Mathew

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director

C. Gireesh

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Mathew

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Murali

2013 General Manager
