Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
209.00INR
19 Oct 2017
209.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+0.19%)
Rs0.40 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs208.60
Rs208.60
Open
Rs212.25
Rs212.25
Day's High
Rs212.25
Rs212.25
Day's Low
Rs206.70
Rs206.70
Volume
2,721
2,721
Avg. Vol
25,795
25,795
52-wk High
Rs286.00
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Ram Mohan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
V. Radhakrishnan
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kush Desai
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunil Deshmukh
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Shweta Shetty
|2015
|Additional Director