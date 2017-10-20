Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)
SIEGn.DE on Xetra
115.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
115.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.50 (-1.28%)
€-1.50 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
€117.40
€117.40
Open
€118.25
€118.25
Day's High
€118.55
€118.55
Day's Low
€115.30
€115.30
Volume
4,178,699
4,178,699
Avg. Vol
2,049,309
2,049,309
52-wk High
€133.50
€133.50
52-wk Low
€99.38
€99.38
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerhard Cromme
|73
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joe Kaeser
|59
|2013
|Chairman of the Managing Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Birgit Steinborn
|56
|2015
|First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Werner Wenning
|70
|2013
|Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Thomas
|56
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board
- Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source
- UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source
- EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)
- Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies
- Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on Oct. 12 - agencies