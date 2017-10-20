Edition:
United States

Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

SII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$2.11
Open
$2.11
Day's High
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.10
Volume
260,595
Avg. Vol
179,092
52-wk High
$2.69
52-wk Low
$1.92

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eric Sprott

71 2015 Chairman of the Board

James Fox

2014 President

Peter Grosskopf

2010 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kevin Hibbert

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Arthur Rule

62 2013 Director; President and CEO of Sprott USA
Sprott Inc News

