Sprott Inc (SII.TO)
SII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.47%)
$0.01 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$2.11
$2.11
Open
$2.11
$2.11
Day's High
$2.13
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.10
$2.10
Volume
260,595
260,595
Avg. Vol
179,092
179,092
52-wk High
$2.69
$2.69
52-wk Low
$1.92
$1.92
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Sprott
|71
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
James Fox
|2014
|President
|
Peter Grosskopf
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kevin Hibbert
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Arthur Rule
|62
|2013
|Director; President and CEO of Sprott USA
- BRIEF-Sprott announces resignation of director
- BRIEF-Central Fund agrees to instituting plan of arrangement with Sprott Inc
- BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada
- BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott
- BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott