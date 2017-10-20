Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)
SIMECB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
65.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
65.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.36 (-0.55%)
$-0.36 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
$65.42
$65.42
Open
$65.49
$65.49
Day's High
$65.49
$65.49
Day's Low
$64.92
$64.92
Volume
65,352
65,352
Avg. Vol
82,962
82,962
52-wk High
$101.29
$101.29
52-wk Low
$58.65
$58.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|69
|2004
|Chairman of the Board
|
Luis Garcia Limon
|73
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Juan Jose Acosta Macias
|57
|2004
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo
|Corporate Director of Legal Affairs
|
Marcos Magana Rodarte
|52
|2001
|Director of Sales