Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
457.70INR
19 Oct 2017
457.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.28%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs459.00
Rs459.00
Open
Rs462.00
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs463.95
Rs463.95
Day's Low
Rs452.30
Rs452.30
Volume
2,168
2,168
Avg. Vol
24,364
24,364
52-wk High
Rs589.70
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
Rs262.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
A. Mundhra
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
B. Bajoria
|Company Secretary
|
S. Dutta
|Whole-Time Director