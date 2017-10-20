Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)
SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+2.59%)
$0.39 (+2.59%)
Prev Close
$15.08
$15.08
Open
$15.20
$15.20
Day's High
$15.59
$15.59
Day's Low
$15.16
$15.16
Volume
91,700
91,700
Avg. Vol
93,931
93,931
52-wk High
$17.55
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.85
$9.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Marie Bourassa
|64
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Marcel Bourassa
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sebastien Bourassa
|2017
|Vice President - Operation and Integration, Director
|
Robert Berthiaume
|2017
|Vice President - Engineering
|
Caroline Berube
|2017
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director
- BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC
- BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems
- BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation