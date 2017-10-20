Edition:
Telesites SAB de CV (SITESB1.MX)

SITESB1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

14.20MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$14.16
Open
$14.10
Day's High
$14.20
Day's Low
$14.01
Volume
711,443
Avg. Vol
1,697,265
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$10.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juan Rodriguez Torres

77 Chairman, Independent Director

Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jesus Granillo Rodriguez

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Erivan Uriostegui Hernandez

General Counsel

Victor Adrian Pandal Gonzalez

Director
Telesites SAB de CV News

