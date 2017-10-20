Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)
SIXG_p.DE on Xetra
54.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
54.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€2.01 (+3.85%)
€2.01 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
€52.19
€52.19
Open
€50.89
€50.89
Day's High
€54.88
€54.88
Day's Low
€50.13
€50.13
Volume
66,656
66,656
Avg. Vol
14,402
14,402
52-wk High
€54.88
€54.88
52-wk Low
€35.47
€35.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Friedrich Joussen
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Erich Sixt
|73
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Ralf Teckentrup
|60
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Julian zu Putlitz
|50
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Detlev Paetsch
|66
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board