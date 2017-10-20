Edition:
Koenig & Bauer AG (SKBG.DE)

SKBG.DE on Xetra

65.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.80 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€66.30
Open
€66.08
Day's High
€66.42
Day's Low
€65.30
Volume
32,344
Avg. Vol
34,542
52-wk High
€71.27
52-wk Low
€40.63

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Hoyos

69 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Claus Bolza-Schuenemann

61 2011 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Dagmar Rehm

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gottfried Weippert

2001 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Mathias Daehn

50 2014 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
