Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.52TL
Open
1.53TL
Day's High
1.54TL
Day's Low
1.52TL
Volume
6,847,595
Avg. Vol
15,906,545
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hasan Goktan

64 2008 Chairman of the Board

Servet Taze

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Victor Romanyuk

Vice Chairman of the Board

Nihat Buyukbozkoyun

2013 Vice General Manager - Operations

Selim Celik

2013 Vice General Manager - Financial Control, Budget and Strategic Planning
Sekerbank TAS News

