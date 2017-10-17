Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)
SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hasan Goktan
|64
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Servet Taze
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Victor Romanyuk
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nihat Buyukbozkoyun
|2013
|Vice General Manager - Operations
|
Selim Celik
|2013
|Vice General Manager - Financial Control, Budget and Strategic Planning
- BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million
- BRIEF-Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira
- Fitch Assigns Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B' Final Rating
- Fitch Rates Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B(EXP)'