Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG.L)

SKG.L on London Stock Exchange

2,260.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

20.00 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
2,240.00
Open
2,240.00
Day's High
2,261.00
Day's Low
2,236.00
Volume
836,388
Avg. Vol
598,030
52-wk High
2,441.00
52-wk Low
1,712.74

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Liam O'Mahony

71 2008 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Anthony Smurfit

54 2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kenneth Bowles

46 2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Michael O'Riordan

60 Group Company Secretary

Godefridus Beurskens

70 2005 Non-Executive Director
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC News

