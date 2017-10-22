Edition:
United States

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE (SKPC.CA)

SKPC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

20.15EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.03 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
£20.18
Open
£20.12
Day's High
£20.70
Day's Low
£20.11
Volume
135,825
Avg. Vol
415,111
52-wk High
£23.40
52-wk Low
£11.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osama Mahdy

2016 Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Petrochemical Holding Company

Talaat Al Bakri

Chairman Assistant for HSE Affairs

Tariq Al Sayad

2015 General Manager - Technology & Development

Hassib Ibrahim

General Manager - Public Relations & Administrative Services

Khaled Abd Elfattah

General Manager - IT
» More People

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE News

» More SKPC.CA News