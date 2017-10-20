Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)
SLA.L on London Stock Exchange
434.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerald Grimstone
|67
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Gilbert
|62
|2017
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Keith Skeoch
|60
|2017
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Simon Troughton
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Bill Rattray
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
