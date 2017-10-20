Edition:
United States

Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johan Van Zyl

2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Ian Kirk

59 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Patrice Motsepe

55 2004 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Heinie Werth

53 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Yaganthrie Ramiah

49 2012 Chief Executive Officer - Sanlam Brand, Executive Director
Sanlam Ltd News

