Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)
SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.79 (-0.19%)
-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00
5,944.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johan Van Zyl
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Kirk
|59
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrice Motsepe
|55
|2004
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Heinie Werth
|53
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Yaganthrie Ramiah
|49
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Sanlam Brand, Executive Director
