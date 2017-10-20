DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange
490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.20 (-0.24%)
-1.20 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
491.20
491.20
Open
494.20
494.20
Day's High
494.40
494.40
Day's Low
488.50
488.50
Volume
8,750,720
8,750,720
Avg. Vol
3,287,011
3,287,011
52-wk High
517.00
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90
376.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Davis
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Miles Roberts
|51
|2010
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Adrian Marsh
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Iain Simm
|2016
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Ian Griffiths
|50
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy
- DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit
- UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit
- Strong gains from HSBC, miners help FTSE outpace Europe
- BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg