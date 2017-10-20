Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)
SMHNn.DE on Xetra
16.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
16.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.34 (-2.03%)
€-0.34 (-2.03%)
Prev Close
€16.49
€16.49
Open
€16.47
€16.47
Day's High
€16.47
€16.47
Day's Low
€15.78
€15.78
Volume
96,508
96,508
Avg. Vol
101,083
101,083
52-wk High
€17.25
€17.25
52-wk Low
€5.30
€5.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefan Reineck
|2009
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Franz Richter
|62
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Jan Teichert
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Walter Braun
|48
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Robert Leurs
|50
|2017
|Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-SUSS MicroTec appoints Robert Leurs as new Member of Management Board
- BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases earnings guidance for FY 2017
- BRIEF-Suess Microtec H1 EBIT turns to profit of 1.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Suess Microtec expects H1 orders to be around EUR 94 mln
- BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations