Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)
SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,555.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
18.00 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
1,537.00
Open
1,546.00
Day's High
1,559.00
Day's Low
1,542.00
Volume
1,159,933
Avg. Vol
1,249,839
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Buckley
|70
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Smith
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
William Seeger
|64
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Melanie Rowlands
|2015
|Deputy General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Bruno Angelici
|69
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal
- BRIEF-Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking
- UPDATE 2-Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop
- British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit
- BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group