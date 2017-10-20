Smiles SA (SMLE3.SA)
SMLE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
92.82BRL
20 Oct 2017
92.82BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 3.22 (+3.59%)
R$ 3.22 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 89.60
R$ 89.60
Open
R$ 90.05
R$ 90.05
Day's High
R$ 93.61
R$ 93.61
Day's Low
R$ 90.05
R$ 90.05
Volume
1,452,800
1,452,800
Avg. Vol
702,267
702,267
52-wk High
R$ 93.61
R$ 93.61
52-wk Low
R$ 38.76
R$ 38.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Constantino de Oliveira
|48
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Leonel Dias de Andrade
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Joaquim Constantino
|51
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Marcos Antonio Pinheiro
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer
|
Carlos Eduardo Carvalho Mauad
|Member of the Executive Board