Smiles SA (SMLE3.SA)

SMLE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

92.82BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 3.22 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 89.60
Open
R$ 90.05
Day's High
R$ 93.61
Day's Low
R$ 90.05
Volume
1,452,800
Avg. Vol
702,267
52-wk High
R$ 93.61
52-wk Low
R$ 38.76

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Constantino de Oliveira

48 2013 Chairman of the Board

Leonel Dias de Andrade

51 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Joaquim Constantino

51 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer

Carlos Eduardo Carvalho Mauad

Member of the Executive Board
Smiles SA News

