SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)

SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

977.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.25 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs963.40
Open
Rs972.00
Day's High
Rs980.05
Day's Low
Rs970.05
Volume
10,411
Avg. Vol
29,420
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Surender Tuteja

71 2005 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Eiichi Seto

2013 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Gopal Bansal

58 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Parvesh Madan

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Takahiro Imai

2017 Director - R&D (Isuzu Products & Projects), Whole Time Director
