St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
387.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
387.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.90 (-0.74%)
-2.90 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
390.00
390.00
Open
385.60
385.60
Day's High
391.50
391.50
Day's Low
385.60
385.60
Volume
309,983
309,983
Avg. Vol
405,069
405,069
52-wk High
394.00
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70
264.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Shannon
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Allan
|43
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Robert Hudson
|41
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Dave Smith
|2015
|Managing Director – St. Modwen Homes
|
Richard Bannister
|2015
|Regional Director – Yorkshire and North East