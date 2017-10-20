Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)
SMU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
$7.46
Open
$7.44
Day's High
$7.44
Day's Low
$7.36
Volume
76,285
Avg. Vol
101,604
52-wk High
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Louis Maroun
|66
|2012
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Paul Dykeman
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Ross Drake
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kimberley Hill
|2013
|Vice President - Asset Management
|
Jonathan Robbins
|2013
|Vice President - Acquisitions
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to buy Montreal logistics property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.150
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire GTA Industrial Property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT reports FFO $0.138 per unit, ups dividend