Edition:
United States

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L)

SMWH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,051.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
2,049.00
Open
2,018.00
Day's High
2,061.00
Day's Low
2,018.00
Volume
502,118
Avg. Vol
374,091
52-wk High
2,106.00
52-wk Low
1,398.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henry Staunton

69 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Clarke

2013 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Robert Moorhead

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Ian Houghton

Legal Director, Company Secretary

Suzanne Baxter

2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
WH Smith PLC News

