Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

SN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,428.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
1,413.00
Open
1,419.00
Day's High
1,442.00
Day's Low
1,416.00
Volume
4,764,897
Avg. Vol
3,552,009
52-wk High
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roberto Quarta

67 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Olivier Bohuon

58 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Graham Baker

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Rodrigo Bianchi

57 2015 President, Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets

Brad Cannon

49 2016 President, Europe and Canada
Smith & Nephew PLC News

