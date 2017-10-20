Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)
SNC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
57.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
57.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.26%)
$-0.15 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
$57.68
$57.68
Open
$57.70
$57.70
Day's High
$57.75
$57.75
Day's Low
$57.36
$57.36
Volume
128,135
128,135
Avg. Vol
385,012
385,012
52-wk High
$59.63
$59.63
52-wk Low
$50.28
$50.28
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lawrence Stevenson
|61
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neil Bruce
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Sylvain Girard
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Martin Adler
|52
|2016
|President - Oil & Gas Sector
|
Ian Edwards
|52
|2015
|President - Infrastructure
- BRIEF-BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit
- BRIEF-WS Atkins says High Court Of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned SNC Lavalin deal
- UPDATE 1-WS Atkins's strong profits seen smoothing takeover completion
- Amec Foster Wheeler wins Aramco oilfield expansion deal
- UPDATE 1-Amec Foster Wheeler wins Aramco oilfield expansion deal