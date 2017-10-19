Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Krishna
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Meenakshisundaram
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arathi Krishna
|47
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Arundathi Krishna
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director
|
R.Dilip Kumar
|2016
|Company Secretary