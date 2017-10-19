Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)
SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
118.35INR
19 Oct 2017
118.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-2.91%)
Rs-3.55 (-2.91%)
Prev Close
Rs121.90
Rs121.90
Open
Rs121.95
Rs121.95
Day's High
Rs121.95
Rs121.95
Day's Low
Rs117.50
Rs117.50
Volume
356,580
356,580
Avg. Vol
1,046,293
1,046,293
52-wk High
Rs133.80
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05
Rs47.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ravi Sanghi
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Agrawal
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bina Engineer
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Nirubha Gohil
|2011
|Whole Time Director
|
Aditya Sanghi
|2012
|Whole Time Director