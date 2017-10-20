Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,101.69ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
23.69 (+0.39%)
23.69 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
6,078.00
Open
6,090.00
Day's High
6,142.00
Day's Low
6,060.00
Volume
4,371,310
Avg. Vol
10,166,248
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Markus Jooste
|55
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Deenadayalen Konar
|62
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Andries La Grange
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|58
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
- Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months
- BRIEF-Steinhoff updates on JV partner dispute
- Steinhoff says former JV partner takes dispute to Dutch court
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says allegations on company by OM & MW are "unfounded"
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff African unit prices IPO at 20.50 rand