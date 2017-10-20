Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)
SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange
774.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.64%)
-5.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rupert Robson
|56
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dean Godwin
|39
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Spencer Daley
|39
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Eric Watson
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mark Shaw
|51
|Chief Risk Officer