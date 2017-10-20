Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
279.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
279.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40 (-0.14%)
-0.40 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
279.60
279.60
Open
280.10
280.10
Day's High
283.40
283.40
Day's Low
279.20
279.20
Volume
569,345
569,345
Avg. Vol
1,246,210
1,246,210
52-wk High
291.80
291.80
52-wk Low
161.00
161.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Berry
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Squires
|52
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bindi Foyle
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Launie Fleming
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Fluid Systems
|
Jerry Goodwin
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Structures