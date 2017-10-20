Santam Ltd (SNTJ.J)
SNTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
25,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-232.00 (-0.91%)
-232.00 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
25,597.00
25,597.00
Open
25,550.00
25,550.00
Day's High
25,793.00
25,793.00
Day's Low
25,365.00
25,365.00
Volume
163,841
163,841
Avg. Vol
52,284
52,284
52-wk High
27,191.00
27,191.00
52-wk Low
22,199.00
22,199.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Grant Gelink
|67
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lize Lambrechts
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Hendrik Nel
|48
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rene Otto
|58
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer of MiWay
|
Yaganthrie Ramiah
|49
|2011
|Brand and Marketing, Executive Director