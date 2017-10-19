Edition:
United States

Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs466.75
Open
Rs474.90
Day's High
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs466.75
Volume
139,902
Avg. Vol
296,455
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs216.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ravi Menon

33 2012 Chairman of the Board

J. Sharma

56 2012 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Subhash Bhat

44 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Vighneshwar Bhat

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Meleveetil Damodaran

68 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Sobha Ltd News

» More SOBH.NS News