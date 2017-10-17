Soda Sanayii AS (SODA.IS)
SODA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
5.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
5.07TL
5.07TL
Open
5.09TL
5.09TL
Day's High
5.11TL
5.11TL
Day's Low
5.04TL
5.04TL
Volume
4,791,105
4,791,105
Avg. Vol
3,037,196
3,037,196
52-wk High
5.90TL
5.90TL
52-wk Low
3.36TL
3.36TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tahsin Ergene
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Soner Benli
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cenk Soyer
|2013
|Vice President of Marketing and Sales
|
Hidayet Ozdemir
|2011
|Vice President - Production
|
Mehmet Gurbuz
|2011
|General Manager