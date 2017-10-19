Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)
SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs105.80
Rs105.80
Open
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
Day's High
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Day's Low
Rs106.00
Rs106.00
Volume
63,015
63,015
Avg. Vol
402,940
402,940
52-wk High
Rs131.90
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55
Rs47.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hidekazu Omura
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sudhir Chopra
|57
|2017
|President, Company Secretary, Director - Corporate Affairs
|
Kiyozumi Kamiki
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
|
Seiho Kawakami
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Toshiya Miki
|2016
|Director