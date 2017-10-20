Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)
SOPH.L on London Stock Exchange
578.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-12.50 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
591.00
Open
593.00
Day's High
597.50
Day's Low
575.50
Volume
1,197,352
Avg. Vol
1,144,367
52-wk High
601.35
52-wk Low
203.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Gyenes
|71
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kristof Hagerman
|50
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nick Bray
|51
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Eleanor Lacey
|2016
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Roy Mackenzie
|46
|2015
|Non-Executive Director