Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)
SOPR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
157.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
157.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.75 (+0.48%)
€0.75 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
€157.15
€157.15
Open
€157.45
€157.45
Day's High
€159.00
€159.00
Day's Low
€157.40
€157.40
Volume
17,723
17,723
Avg. Vol
29,111
29,111
52-wk High
€162.35
€162.35
52-wk Low
€88.60
€88.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Pasquier
|78
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Vincent Paris
|50
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Laurent Giovachini
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
John Torrie
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Kathleen Clark-Bracco
|2012
|Director, Director of Financial Communications
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria finalizes acquisition of Kentor
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria H1 operating profit up at EUR 102.7 mln
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria announces converson of CS convertible bonds
- BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria proposed acquisition of Kentor