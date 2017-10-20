Edition:
United States

Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

SOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.85CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
$11.60
Open
$11.71
Day's High
$11.86
Day's Low
$11.55
Volume
10,210
Avg. Vol
28,936
52-wk High
$13.53
52-wk Low
$8.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dean Hollis

2016 Chairman of the Board

David Colo

54 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert McKeracher

38 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Gerard Versteegh

53 President-International Sourcing & Supply

John Ruelle

46 2017 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development
» More People

Sunopta Inc News

» More SOY.TO News