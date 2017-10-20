Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)
SOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.85CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.25 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
$11.60
Open
$11.71
Day's High
$11.86
Day's Low
$11.55
Volume
10,210
Avg. Vol
28,936
52-wk High
$13.53
52-wk Low
$8.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dean Hollis
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Colo
|54
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert McKeracher
|38
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Gerard Versteegh
|53
|President-International Sourcing & Supply
|
John Ruelle
|46
|2017
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Development
- BRIEF-Sunopta says intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV
- BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement
- BRIEF-Sunopta's unit issues voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products
- BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q2 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
- BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products