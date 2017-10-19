S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)
SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
405.45INR
19 Oct 2017
405.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.65 (+1.16%)
Rs4.65 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs400.80
Rs400.80
Open
Rs410.00
Rs410.00
Day's High
Rs425.00
Rs425.00
Day's Low
Rs402.00
Rs402.00
Volume
15,355
15,355
Avg. Vol
27,397
27,397
52-wk High
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00
Rs265.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Sundararajan
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
V. Balaji
|46
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P.V. Jeeva
|48
|Chief Executive Officer - Garments Division
|
K. Vinodhini
|28
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
K. Muralidharan
|48
|General Manager - Marketing and Merchandising of the Garments Division